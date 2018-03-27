Head-To-Head Comparison: WGL (WGL) versus Its Rivals

WGL (NYSE: WGL) is one of 24 public companies in the “UTIL-GAS DISTR” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare WGL to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WGL and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WGL 0 1 0 0 2.00 WGL Competitors 161 589 472 17 2.28

As a group, “UTIL-GAS DISTR” companies have a potential upside of 7.80%. Given WGL’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WGL has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares WGL and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WGL 11.40% 12.67% 2.96% WGL Competitors 5.66% -4.14% 3.79%

Risk and Volatility

WGL has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WGL’s competitors have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WGL pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. WGL pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “UTIL-GAS DISTR” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 66.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WGL has raised its dividend for 41 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of WGL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of shares of all “UTIL-GAS DISTR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of WGL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of shares of all “UTIL-GAS DISTR” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WGL and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WGL $2.35 billion $193.94 million 15.73 WGL Competitors $4.81 billion $275.75 million -11.83

WGL’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WGL. WGL is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

WGL competitors beat WGL on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About WGL

WGL Holdings, Inc. (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services. The Retail Energy-Marketing segment consists of the operations of WGL Energy Services, Inc., which sells natural gas and electricity directly to retail customers. The Commercial Energy Systems segment consists of the operations of WGL Energy Systems, Inc., WGSW, Inc. and the results of operations of affiliate-owned commercial distributed energy projects. The Midstream Energy Services segment consists of the operations of WGL Midstream, Inc., which engages in acquiring, investing in, managing and optimizing natural gas storage and transportation assets.

