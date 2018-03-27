Head-To-Head Contrast: AZZ (AZZ) and Schneider Electric (SBGSY)

AZZ (NYSE: AZZ) and Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get AZZ alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for AZZ and Schneider Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ 0 1 0 0 2.00 Schneider Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00

AZZ currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.50%. Given AZZ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AZZ is more favorable than Schneider Electric.

Dividends

AZZ pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Schneider Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. AZZ pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AZZ has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of AZZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Schneider Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AZZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AZZ and Schneider Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ $858.93 million 1.28 $60.92 million $1.97 21.55 Schneider Electric $27.95 billion 1.82 $2.43 billion N/A N/A

Schneider Electric has higher revenue and earnings than AZZ.

Profitability

This table compares AZZ and Schneider Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ 6.27% 9.65% 5.13% Schneider Electric N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

AZZ has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider Electric has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AZZ beats Schneider Electric on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc. is a provider of galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy segment and Galvanizing segment. Its Energy segment provides products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear and electrical applications. Its product offerings include custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment and tubular products. Its Galvanizing segment provides hot dip galvanizing to the steel fabrication industry through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical and general industrial markets and various original equipment manufacturers.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Buildings, Infrastructure, Industry, and IT. The Building business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers. The Infrastructure business offers medium voltage distribution and grid automation solutions to customers in oil and gas, electric utilities, and transportation markets. The Industry business provides automation and control solutions for customers in water, mining minerals and metals, and food beverages industries, as well as OEMs. The IT business offers power and cooling services for banking and insurance, IT, and cloud and telecom customers. Schneider Electric S.E. was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France.

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.