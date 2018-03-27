Head to Head Contrast: Dextera Surgical (DXTR) and Zeltiq Aesthetics (ZLTQ)

Dextera Surgical (NASDAQ: DXTR) and Zeltiq Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dextera Surgical and Zeltiq Aesthetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dextera Surgical -402.96% N/A -195.83% Zeltiq Aesthetics 9.78% 31.74% 20.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Dextera Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Dextera Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Zeltiq Aesthetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dextera Surgical and Zeltiq Aesthetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dextera Surgical $3.42 million 0.55 -$17.22 million ($1.77) -0.02 Zeltiq Aesthetics N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -1,882.67

Zeltiq Aesthetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dextera Surgical. Zeltiq Aesthetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dextera Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dextera Surgical and Zeltiq Aesthetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dextera Surgical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zeltiq Aesthetics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dextera Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $0.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,828.02%. Zeltiq Aesthetics has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.85%. Given Dextera Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dextera Surgical is more favorable than Zeltiq Aesthetics.

Summary

Dextera Surgical beats Zeltiq Aesthetics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dextera Surgical

Dextera Surgical Inc., formerly Cardica, Inc., designs and manufactures stapling devices that enable the advancement of minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company is engaged in commercializing and developing its MicroCutter 5/80 stapler based on its staple-on-a-strip technology for use by thoracic, pediatric, bariatric, colorectal and general surgeons. Its MicroCutter 5/80 is a commercially available cartridge-based microcutter device with approximately five millimeter shaft diameter, over 80 degrees of articulation, and an approximately 30 millimeter staple line cleared for specified indications for use in the United States, and in the European Union (EU) for a range of indications for use. It designs, manufactures and markets automated anastomotic systems used by surgeons to perform anastomoses during on- or off-pump coronary artery bypass graft procedures and these products include the C-Port xA system, the C-Port Flex A system and the PAS-Port Proximal Anastomosis System.

About Zeltiq Aesthetics

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing products utilizing its controlled-cooling technology platform. The Company’s product, the CoolSculpting System, is designed to reduce stubborn fat bulges. The Company sells its CoolSculpting system primarily to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic specialists and obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN) physicians. It also offers consumables, which are CoolSculpting procedure packs that are needed to perform procedures using its CoolSculpting system. CoolSculpting is a non-invasive fat reduction procedure. CoolSculpting utilizes its controlled cooling technology to selectively reduce stubborn fat bulges. The CoolSculpting system includes CoolSculpting control unit and CoolSculpting applicators. The CoolSculpting Applicator delivers vacuum suction and cooling to the fat bulge being treated.

