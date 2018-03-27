Head to Head Survey: Interval Leisure Group (NASDAQ:ILG) and Its Rivals

Interval Leisure Group (NASDAQ: ILG) is one of 93 public companies in the “LEISURE SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Interval Leisure Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Interval Leisure Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interval Leisure Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Interval Leisure Group pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Interval Leisure Group pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “LEISURE SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 42.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interval Leisure Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Interval Leisure Group $1.79 billion $168.00 million 24.24 Interval Leisure Group Competitors $2.94 billion $266.61 million 10.99

Interval Leisure Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Interval Leisure Group. Interval Leisure Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Interval Leisure Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interval Leisure Group 9.35% 8.41% 3.95% Interval Leisure Group Competitors 1.27% 39.05% 3.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Interval Leisure Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interval Leisure Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 Interval Leisure Group Competitors 567 2470 4137 113 2.52

Interval Leisure Group currently has a consensus target price of $32.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.09%. As a group, “LEISURE SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 4.70%. Given Interval Leisure Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interval Leisure Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Interval Leisure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Interval Leisure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Interval Leisure Group beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Interval Leisure Group

ILG, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs). The Exchange and Rental segment offers access to vacation accommodations and other travel-related transactions and services to leisure travelers by providing vacation exchange and rental services. This segment also provides leisure and travel related products and services to owners of vacation interests and others primarily through various membership programs, as well as related services to resort developer clients and HOAs; and allows owners of vacation interests to exchange their occupancy rights for alternative accommodations at another resort and/or occupancy period. In addition, this segment offers vacation property rental services for condominium owners, hotel owners, and HOAs. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a total of 43 resorts within Vistana Signature Experiences and Hyatt Vacation Ownership businesses; and managed approximately 250 resorts, vacation ownership properties, and/or their associations. The company was formerly known as Interval Leisure Group, Inc. and changed its name to ILG, Inc. in October 2016. ILG, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

