Murphy Oil (MUR) vs. CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Head-To-Head Survey

Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) and CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Murphy Oil and CNX Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.23 billion 1.99 -$311.78 million ($1.80) -14.29 CNX Midstream Partners $233.85 million 4.99 $114.99 million $1.72 10.66

CNX Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Murphy Oil. Murphy Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Murphy Oil and CNX Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 1 8 2 0 2.09 CNX Midstream Partners 0 3 5 0 2.63

Murphy Oil currently has a consensus price target of $32.18, suggesting a potential upside of 25.12%. CNX Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $23.63, suggesting a potential upside of 28.82%. Given CNX Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNX Midstream Partners is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and CNX Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -14.31% -0.45% -0.22% CNX Midstream Partners 48.53% 15.38% 12.36%

Volatility and Risk

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of CNX Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CNX Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Murphy Oil pays out -55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNX Midstream Partners pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

CNX Midstream Partners beats Murphy Oil on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation (Murphy) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s exploration and production business explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across the world. Its exploration and production activities are subdivided into four geographic segments: the United States, Canada, Malaysia and all other countries. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids around the world. This business maintains upstream operating offices in several locations around the world, including Houston, Texas, Calgary, Alberta, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. As of December 31, 2016, Murphy’s principal exploration and production activities were conducted in the United States by Murphy Exploration & Production Company-USA (Murphy Expro USA), in Malaysia, Australia, Brunei, and Vietnam by Murphy Exploration & Production Company-International (Murphy Expro International) and its subsidiaries, and in Western Canada.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services. CNX Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to CNX Midstream Partners LP in January 2018. CNX Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

