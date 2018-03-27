Analyzing Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and eFuture (EFUT)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) and eFuture (NASDAQ:EFUT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and eFuture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -22.63% -141.69% -18.06% eFuture -22.90% -20.16% -11.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rapid7 and eFuture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 2 8 0 2.80 eFuture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rapid7 currently has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.16%. Given Rapid7’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than eFuture.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rapid7 and eFuture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $200.94 million 6.14 -$45.47 million ($1.06) -25.31 eFuture N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

eFuture has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Rapid7 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of eFuture shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Rapid7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rapid7 beats eFuture on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. is a provider analytics for security and information technology (IT) operations that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The Company’s analytics enable organizations to contextualize and prioritize the threats facing their physical, virtual and cloud assets, including those posed by the behaviors of their users. Leveraging its IT data and analytics platform, its solutions enable organizations to manage their cyber security exposure and manage IT operations. Its solutions empower organizations to prevent attacks by providing visibility into vulnerabilities, and allow them to detect compromises, respond to breaches and correct the underlying causes of attacks. By providing a unified IT and security platform, with automated workflow, it enables IT and security to work together to develop, operate and secure their environment.

About eFuture

eFuture Holding Inc., formerly eFuture Information Technology Inc., is a holding company. The Company is a software and solution provider and a mobile business enabler to China’s retail and consumer goods industries. All of the Company’s operations are conducted through its Chinese subsidiary, eFuture (Beijing) Royalstone Information Technology Inc. (eFuture Beijing). The Company caters to manufacturers, distributors, resellers, logistics companies and retailers. Its software professional service includes delivery services, recurring maintenance services and offers support service system. The Company’s software solutions are specifically designed to optimize demand processes from factory to consumer, and to address supply chain management (SCM), business processes, decision support, inventory optimization, collaborative planning and forecasting requirements. Its Omni-channel solutions business includes a series of omni-channel cloud services. Its Omni-channel solutions offer myStore.

