Contrasting CU Bancorp (CUNB) & Capital Bank Financial (NASDAQ:CBF)

Capital Bank Financial (NASDAQ: CBF) and CU Bancorp (NASDAQ:CUNB) are both financials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of Capital Bank Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of CU Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Capital Bank Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of CU Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital Bank Financial and CU Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bank Financial $341.60 million 6.36 $58.16 million $1.57 26.59 CU Bancorp N/A N/A N/A $1.67 22.46

Capital Bank Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CU Bancorp. CU Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bank Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capital Bank Financial and CU Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bank Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 CU Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Capital Bank Financial currently has a consensus target price of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.79%. CU Bancorp has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.33%. Given CU Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CU Bancorp is more favorable than Capital Bank Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bank Financial and CU Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bank Financial 25.58% 7.69% 1.02% CU Bancorp 29.03% 10.78% 1.21%

Dividends

Capital Bank Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CU Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Capital Bank Financial pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CU Bancorp beats Capital Bank Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Bank Financial

Capital Bank Financial Corp. is a bank holding company whose business is conducted through Capital Bank Corporation (the Bank). The Company, through its branches, offers a range of commercial and consumer loans and deposits, as well as ancillary financial services. It offers a range of commercial loan products, including owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand and time loans, and equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing. In addition to business demand, savings and money market accounts, it also provides cash management services and deposit products. It offers various services to its customers, including checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit cards. It offers consumer loan products, including home equity loans and lines of credit; second lien mortgages; new and used auto loans; new and used boat loans, and overdraft protection.

About CU Bancorp

CU Bancorp is the bank holding company of California United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering a range of banking products and services designed for small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, business owners and entrepreneurs, and the professional community. The Bank provides a range of deposit products, such as savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, and loan products. The Bank also provides cash management services, online banking, commercial credit cards and other primarily business-oriented products. Its other services include commercial and stand-by letters of credit, domestic and international wire transfers, on site Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), and Visa Debit Cards and ATM cards. It also provides bank-by-mail services, courier services, armored transport, lock box, cash vault, cash management services, telephone banking, night depositories, commercial credit cards and international services.

