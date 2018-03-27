Head to Head Review: Janus Henderson Group (JHG) & Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM)

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE: JHG) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.3% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Janus Henderson Group pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays out 311.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 36.34% 11.45% 7.26% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group 2.46% -136.75% 18.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Janus Henderson Group and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 0 9 1 0 2.10 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus target price of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.45%. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is more favorable than Janus Henderson Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.18 billion 3.00 $655.50 million $3.45 9.45 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group $858.34 million 1.56 $21.07 million $0.09 30.00

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group. Janus Henderson Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats Och-Ziff Capital Management Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (Och-Ziff) is an institutional alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services through its funds, which pursue a range of global investment opportunities. The Company operates through two segments: the Och-Ziff Funds and real estate business. The Och-Ziff Funds segment provides asset management services to its multi-strategy funds, credit funds and other alternative investment vehicles. The real estate business segment provides asset management services to its real estate funds and is included within Other Operations. The Company offers customized solutions within and across its product platforms to help its fund investors meet their investment objectives. The Company’s global multi-strategy fund, The OZ Master Fund, allocates capital between its investment strategies in North America, Europe and Asia based on market conditions and investment opportunities.

