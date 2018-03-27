Snap-on (SNA) vs. Roper Technologies (ROP) Critical Review

Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) and Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Roper Technologies and Snap-on, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70 Snap-on 0 2 6 0 2.75

Roper Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $297.64, indicating a potential upside of 5.81%. Snap-on has a consensus price target of $194.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.14%. Given Snap-on’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Snap-on is more favorable than Roper Technologies.

Dividends

Roper Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Snap-on pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Roper Technologies pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Snap-on pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Roper Technologies has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Snap-on has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Roper Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Snap-on shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Roper Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Snap-on shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Roper Technologies and Snap-on’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies 21.09% 15.28% 6.84% Snap-on 15.13% 20.54% 11.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roper Technologies and Snap-on’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies $4.61 billion 6.28 $971.77 million $9.38 29.99 Snap-on $3.69 billion 2.29 $557.70 million $9.52 15.66

Roper Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Snap-on. Snap-on is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roper Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Roper Technologies has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap-on has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Snap-on beats Roper Technologies on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc. is a technology company. The Company operates businesses that design and develop software and engineered products and solutions for various end markets, including healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education and academic research. The Company operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging, which offers products and software in medical applications, and digital imaging products; RF Technology, which provides radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions; Industrial Technology, which produces fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and Energy Systems & Controls, which produces control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments. It offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products. The company also provides handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, service and repair information products, diagnostic software solutions, electronic parts catalogs, business management systems and services, point-of-sale systems, integrated systems for vehicle service shops, original equipment manufacturer purchasing facilitation services, and warranty management systems and analytics. In addition, it offers solutions for the service of vehicles and industrial equipment, such as wheel alignment equipment, wheel balancers, tire changers, vehicle lifts, test lane systems, collision repair equipment, vehicle air conditioning service equipment, brake service equipment, fluid exchange equipment, transmission troubleshooting equipment, safety testing equipment, battery chargers, and hoists. Further, the company provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. It serves aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. Snap-on Incorporated was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

