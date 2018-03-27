Head-To-Head Review: True Drinks (TRUU) & Its Competitors

True Drinks (OTCMKTS: TRUU) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “BEVERAGES” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare True Drinks to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get True Drinks alerts:

30.8% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of True Drinks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for True Drinks and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A True Drinks Competitors 309 1441 1691 64 2.43

As a group, “BEVERAGES” companies have a potential upside of 10.68%. Given True Drinks’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe True Drinks has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares True Drinks and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $2.58 million -$5.44 million -0.48 True Drinks Competitors $7.33 billion $719.00 million -1.80

True Drinks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than True Drinks. True Drinks is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares True Drinks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -165.55% -476.68% -141.06% True Drinks Competitors -20.05% -50.01% -7.82%

Risk and Volatility

True Drinks has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Drinks’ peers have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

True Drinks peers beat True Drinks on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

True Drinks Company Profile

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes naturally flavored water in the United States. The company offers AquaBall Naturally Flavored Water, a vitamin-enhanced and naturally flavored water drink. It also markets and distributes Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through various retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, drug stores, and convenience stores, as well as through online retailers. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.