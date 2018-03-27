Head to Head Survey: ARC Document Solutions (ARC) vs. Toray Inds (TRYIY)

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC) and Toray Inds (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Toray Inds pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. ARC Document Solutions does not pay a dividend. Toray Inds pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARC Document Solutions and Toray Inds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions $394.58 million 0.26 -$21.51 million ($0.47) -4.77 Toray Inds $17.81 billion 0.86 $886.07 million $1.11 16.99

Toray Inds has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Document Solutions. ARC Document Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toray Inds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ARC Document Solutions has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toray Inds has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ARC Document Solutions and Toray Inds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Document Solutions 0 2 0 1 2.67 Toray Inds 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Document Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 106.47%. Given ARC Document Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ARC Document Solutions is more favorable than Toray Inds.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Document Solutions and Toray Inds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions -5.45% 4.45% 1.91% Toray Inds 4.59% 9.09% 4.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of ARC Document Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Toray Inds shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of ARC Document Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Toray Inds beats ARC Document Solutions on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) is a document solutions provider for the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. The Company also provides document solutions to businesses of various types. ARC’s offerings include managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, Web-based document management applications, digital shipping/managed file transfer, and equipment and supplies sales. MPS is an onsite service where it installs a complete document solution platform in its customers’ offices and project sites. Its Offsite Services offering operates over 180 offsite service centers. AIM enables its customers to store information and intellectual property in a cloud-based and searchable digital archive. The Specialized Color Printing offering is focused on color printing, finishing and assembly of graphic materials. Its Web-Based Document Management Applications develop and offer tools to its customers.

About Toray Inds

Toray Industries, Inc. manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, plastics and chemicals, IT-related products, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products worldwide. It offers nylon, polyester, acrylics of filament yarns, staple fibers, spun yarns, and woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, as well as polyester and acrylics; non-woven fabrics; man-made suede and apparel products; plastic resins and films; raw materials for synthetic fibers and plastics; zeolite catalysts; fine chemicals, such as raw materials for pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals; and veterinary medicines. The company also provides films and plastic products for information and telecommunication related products; electronic circuits and semiconductor related materials; color filters for LCDs and related materials; magnetic recording materials; and graphic materials and IT-related equipment. In addition, it offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; pharmaceuticals and medical devices; and analysis, physical evaluation, and research related services. Further, the company offers engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; environment-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. Toray Industries, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.