Head to Head Survey: Associated Estates Realty (AEC) and Starwood Waypoint Homes (SFR)

Starwood Waypoint Homes (NYSE: SFR) and Associated Estates Realty (NYSE:AEC) are both financials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Starwood Waypoint Homes and Associated Estates Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Waypoint Homes 0 2 6 0 2.75 Associated Estates Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Starwood Waypoint Homes currently has a consensus price target of $38.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.02%. Given Starwood Waypoint Homes’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Starwood Waypoint Homes is more favorable than Associated Estates Realty.

Dividends

Starwood Waypoint Homes pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Associated Estates Realty does not pay a dividend. Starwood Waypoint Homes pays out -314.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Starwood Waypoint Homes and Associated Estates Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Waypoint Homes $575.68 million 8.28 -$81.26 million ($0.28) -132.61 Associated Estates Realty N/A N/A N/A $1.20 23.96

Associated Estates Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Starwood Waypoint Homes. Starwood Waypoint Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Estates Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Waypoint Homes and Associated Estates Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Waypoint Homes -13.10% -2.63% -1.19% Associated Estates Realty 60.04% 18.10% 7.71%

About Starwood Waypoint Homes

Starwood Waypoint Homes, formerly Colony Starwood Homes, is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company was formed primarily to acquire, renovate, lease and manage residential assets in select markets across the United States. It is focused on acquiring single-family rental (SFR) homes through a variety of channels, renovating these homes to the extent necessary and leasing them to qualified residents. The Company operates through two segments, which are represented by its portfolio of SFR homes and its portfolio of NPLs owned in the joint venture with Prime Asset Fund VI, LLC (Prime). The Company identifies and pursues individual home acquisition opportunities through various sources, including multiple listing services (MLS) listings, foreclosure auctions and short sales. As of December 31, 2016, its SFR portfolio consisted of 31,684 owned homes, including 31,065 rental homes and 619 homes that it does not intend to hold for the long term.

About Associated Estates Realty

Associated Estates Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of multifamily apartment units. It specializes in multifamily ownership, operation, acquisition, development, disposition and property management activities. Its operating portfolio consists of approximately 49 apartment communities containing around 12,734 units in eight states that are owned, either directly or indirectly, through its subsidiaries. It also owns a commercial building in Los Angeles, California containing approximately 78,800 total square feet of office and commercial space. The Company also earns revenue from rental payments from the leasing of apartment units. It owns a taxable REIT subsidiary, which performs construction management services in connection with the development of multifamily properties that it owns, including consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures.

