Comparing UFP Technologies (UFPT) & Berry Global Group (BERY)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) and Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Berry Global Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Berry Global Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UFP Technologies and Berry Global Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $147.84 million 1.45 $9.21 million $1.26 23.21 Berry Global Group $7.10 billion 1.00 $340.00 million $3.34 16.21

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Technologies. Berry Global Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry Global Group has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Berry Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 6.23% 7.70% 6.82% Berry Global Group 6.13% 47.10% 5.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for UFP Technologies and Berry Global Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Berry Global Group 0 1 10 0 2.91

Berry Global Group has a consensus price target of $68.80, indicating a potential upside of 27.10%. Given Berry Global Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Summary

Berry Global Group beats UFP Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc. is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies. The Company’s raw materials consist of polyethylene and polyurethane foams, sheet plastics, pulp fiber, cross-linked polyethylene and reticulated polyurethane foams, fabric and foam laminates, and natural fiber materials. The Company converts these materials to provide customers various solutions, including automotive interior trim, medical device components, disposable wound care components, military uniform and gear components, athletic padding, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, and cushion packaging for their products.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc., formerly Berry Plastics Group, Inc., is a provider of value-added plastic consumer packaging, non-woven specialty materials and engineered materials. The Company offers products, such as closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, nonwovens, drink cups, containers and bottles. The Company operates through three segments: Health, Hygiene & Specialties, Consumer Packaging, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging segment primarily consists of containers, foodservice items, closures, overcaps, bottles, prescription vials, tubes, and printed films. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment primarily consists of non-woven specialty materials used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, construction, and filtration applications. The Engineered Materials segment primarily consists of pipeline corrosion protection solutions, tapes and adhesives, polyethylene-based film products, and specialty coated and laminated products.

