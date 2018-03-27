Head to Head Survey: C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 38.9%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners pays out 241.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide $14.87 billion 0.88 $504.89 million $3.57 26.16 Navios Maritime Midstream Partners $83.05 million 1.12 $14.63 million $0.70 6.20

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Midstream Partners. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C.H. Robinson Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3.40% 36.28% 12.20% Navios Maritime Midstream Partners 14.73% 4.64% 2.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.H. Robinson Worldwide 2 9 7 0 2.28 Navios Maritime Midstream Partners 2 1 0 0 1.33

C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $81.67, indicating a potential downside of 12.54%. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 65.13%. Given Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Midstream Partners is more favorable than C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Navios Maritime Midstream Partners on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate. The NAST segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The primary services provided by Global Forwarding segment include ocean freight services, air freight services, and customs brokerage. The Robinson Fresh segment provides sourcing under the trade name Robinson Fresh. The All Other and Corporate segment primarily consists of Managed Services and Other Surface Transportation outside of North America. It develops global transportation and distribution networks to provide transportation and supply chain services throughout the world.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (Navios Midstream) is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to own, operate and acquire crude oil tankers under long-term employment contracts, as well as refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers under long-term employment contracts. The Company focuses to charter its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners and large vessel operators. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet consists of six very large crude carriers (VLCCs), which had an average remaining employment term of approximately 4.2 years. Its VLCC vessels include Shinyo Ocean, Shinyo Kannika, Shinyo Saowalak, Shinyo Kieran, C. Dream and Nave Celeste. The Company also provides seaborne shipping services under long-term time charters.

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.