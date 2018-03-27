Head to Head Survey: ITV (ITVPY) vs. Liberty Broadband (LBRDA)

ITV (OTCMKTS: ITVPY) and Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

ITV pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Liberty Broadband does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ITV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Liberty Broadband shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Liberty Broadband shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ITV and Liberty Broadband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITV N/A N/A N/A Liberty Broadband 15,532.30% 22.65% 20.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ITV and Liberty Broadband’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITV $4.78 billion 1.70 $607.17 million N/A N/A Liberty Broadband $13.09 million 1,151.21 $2.03 billion $0.10 831.08

Liberty Broadband has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ITV.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ITV and Liberty Broadband, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITV 1 1 0 0 1.50 Liberty Broadband 0 0 3 0 3.00

Liberty Broadband has a consensus price target of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.62%. Given Liberty Broadband’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Broadband is more favorable than ITV.

Risk & Volatility

ITV has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Broadband has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Broadband beats ITV on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITV

ITV plc operates commercial television channels in the United Kingdom. Its Broadcast & Online segment provides television advertising services; and broadcasts content on its family of free to air and pay channels consisting of ITV, the commercial television channel, as well as the digital channels, such as ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITV Encore, ITVBe, and CITV. It also delivers content across multiple platforms, including itv.com; and pay platforms, including Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services, such as Amazon, Apple iTunes, and Netflix. In addition, this segment operates DTT Multiplex A in the United Kingdom. The companys ITV Studios segment produces programming across a range of genres, including drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment for its own channels and other broadcasters, such as the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5, and Sky. This segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters in Australia, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the Nordics. In addition, this segments distribution business licenses ITVs finished programs and formats, and third party content internationally. ITV plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc. (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions. Charter is an equity method investment that provides cable services in the United States, offering a range of entertainment, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. Charter offers its customers subscription-based video services, including video on demand (VOD), high definition television, and digital video recorder service, Internet services and voice services. Skyhook’s Wi-Fi location solution can be used to help carriers and emergency personnel offer E-9-1-1 services domestically. Charter offers broadband communications solutions for businesses and carrier organizations.

