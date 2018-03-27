NN (NNBR) vs. Century Aluminum (CENX) Financial Contrast

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) and NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

NN pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Century Aluminum does not pay a dividend. NN pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Century Aluminum has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Century Aluminum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of NN shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Century Aluminum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of NN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Century Aluminum and NN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Aluminum 0 2 3 0 2.60 NN 0 2 2 0 2.50

Century Aluminum currently has a consensus price target of $21.63, suggesting a potential upside of 33.32%. NN has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.02%. Given NN’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NN is more favorable than Century Aluminum.

Profitability

This table compares Century Aluminum and NN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Aluminum 3.02% 4.52% 2.26% NN 4.87% 11.94% 2.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Century Aluminum and NN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Aluminum $1.59 billion 0.89 $48.58 million $0.49 33.10 NN $619.79 million 1.02 $26.03 million $1.34 17.09

Century Aluminum has higher revenue and earnings than NN. NN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Aluminum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NN beats Century Aluminum on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About NN

NN, Inc. is a diversified industrial company and a global manufacturer of high precision components and assemblies to a range of markets on a global basis. The Company’s operating segments include: the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Precision Engineered Products Group combines materials science capability with engineering and production solutions to design and manufacture a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies and finished devices for the medical, electrical, automotive and aerospace end markets. Autocam Precision Components Group manufactures highly engineered, difficult-to-manufacture precision metal components and subassemblies for the automotive, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), fluid power and diesel engine end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.