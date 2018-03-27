Head to Head Survey: Service Co. International (SCI) & Energizer (ENR)

Service Co. International (NYSE: SCI) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Service Co. International has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Service Co. International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Energizer pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Service Co. International pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Energizer pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Service Co. International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Service Co. International and Energizer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $3.10 billion 2.25 $546.66 million $2.85 13.22 Energizer $1.76 billion 1.76 $201.50 million $2.68 19.27

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Energizer. Service Co. International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Service Co. International and Energizer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 1 0 4 0 2.60 Energizer 1 3 4 0 2.38

Service Co. International presently has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.10%. Energizer has a consensus price target of $60.29, suggesting a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Service Co. International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than Energizer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Service Co. International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Service Co. International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Energizer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Service Co. International and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 17.66% 23.68% 2.38% Energizer 9.40% 274.69% 10.55%

Summary

Service Co. International beats Energizer on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers various brands, such as Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, and Funeraria del Angel. Its funeral service and cemetery operations consist of funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses. It sells cemetery property, and funeral and cemetery merchandise and services.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Company offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air and silver oxide constructions. These products are sold under the Energizer and Eveready brands in the performance, premium and price segments and include primary, rechargeable, specialty and hearing aid products. It manufactures, distributes and markets lighting products, including headlights, lanterns, kid’s lights and area lights.

