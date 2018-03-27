HEAT (CRYPTO:HEAT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,576.00

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. HEAT has a total market cap of $6.92 million and $2,576.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEAT coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002647 BTC on popular exchanges including Heat Wallet, Cryptopia, C-CEX and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, HEAT has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00704692 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012741 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00141951 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00035885 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00122249 BTC.

HEAT Profile

HEAT (HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. HEAT’s total supply is 33,233,280 coins. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Heat Ledger is a cryptocurrency written in Java that aims to solve scalability problems associated with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Heat Ledger offers sidechain solutions for corporate and personal use, and has a built-in decentralized “coin-to-coin” exchange, that allows users to trade cryptoassets between themselves or even fiat currency pegged assets. Hear Ledger's block rewards are given out according to a traditional Proof of Stake system and a new Proof of Presence system that checks for nodes that host the block files online. “

HEAT Coin Trading

HEAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, Heat Wallet and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase HEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEAT must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

