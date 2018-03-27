Hedge Price Tops $1.79 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:HDG)

Hedge (CURRENCY:HDG) traded down 24.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Hedge has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $353.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedge token can now be bought for $1.79 or 0.00022384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last week, Hedge has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hedge

Hedge launched on October 16th, 2017. Hedge’s total supply is 5,100,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,709,674 tokens. The official website for Hedge is www.hedge-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Hedge is /r/hedgetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedge is t.me/joinchat/F5fglQ7DVPV2wi4JK8Mw9A.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hedge platform provides users with hedge intruments designed for the cryptocurrency market. crowdsale supporters, technology evangelists, and crypto investors to manage their portfolios according to preferred risk exposure. The HDG is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay fees within the platform. This token runs on a buy-back program. “

Hedge Token Trading

Hedge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Hedge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedge must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

