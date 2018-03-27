HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €96.00 ($118.52) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Group in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HEI. Commerzbank set a €107.00 ($132.10) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs set a €101.00 ($124.69) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS set a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($103.70) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €95.26 ($117.61).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €77.98 ($96.27) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €76.94 ($94.99) and a 52 week high of €96.00 ($118.52). The company has a market capitalization of $16,250.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “HeidelbergCement (HEI) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/heidelbergcement-hei-given-a-96-00-price-target-by-jefferies-group-analysts-updated.html.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.