Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €135.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($166.67) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($145.68) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas set a €124.00 ($153.09) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cfra set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €123.30 ($152.22) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($166.67) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.75 ($150.31).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) traded up €1.05 ($1.30) on Tuesday, reaching €104.40 ($128.89). 566,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($160.06). The firm has a market cap of $45,850.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/henkel-ag-135-00-price-target-at-warburg-research-updated.html.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.