Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 437,284 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,284 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises about 1.5% of Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.26% of Bank of Montreal worth $167,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,605,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,088,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665,251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,264,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,482,000 after buying an additional 2,204,855 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,098,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,556,000 after buying an additional 390,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,800,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,731,000 after buying an additional 41,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,988,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,653,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $74.94. 76,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,809. The stock has a market cap of $48,569.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.69%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Macquarie raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

