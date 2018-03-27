Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $103.07 Million Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,609,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 81,700 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Rogers Communications worth $103,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,486.99, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

