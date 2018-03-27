Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $81.66 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 957,951 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters comprises about 0.7% of Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.21% of Thomson Reuters worth $81,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,010.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,479,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,060,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,633,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,723,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,840,000 after buying an additional 54,529 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,978,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after buying an additional 909,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,888,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,427,000 after buying an additional 193,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,257. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $27,687.48, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Edward Jones cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp (Thomson Reuters) is a Canada-based provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk unit is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

