Dana Whitaker Buys 856 Shares of Heritage NOLA (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Stock

Heritage NOLA (OTCMKTS:HRGG) EVP Dana Whitaker purchased 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HRGG stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829. Heritage NOLA has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

About Heritage NOLA

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc, (the Bank) is the holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany. Heritage Bank of St. Tammany is a federal mutual savings association operating under the name St. Tammany Homestead Savings and Loan Association. Its business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, including non-owner-occupied properties and home equity lines of credit, and commercial real estate.

