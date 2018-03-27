Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of HT stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $685.37, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $122.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.68 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Hasu P. Shah sold 14,500 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,831.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 39,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 677,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of December 31, 2017, the Company’s hotels included 50 hotels totaling 7,725 rooms located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

