Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs dropped their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of HTZ stock remained flat at $$20.17 during trading on Friday. 541,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,475. The firm has a market cap of $1,646.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $27.27.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Hertz Global had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. analysts forecast that Hertz Global will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hertz Global news, SVP Robin Kramer sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $107,201.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,459 shares in the company, valued at $107,378.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 3,974.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after buying an additional 1,239,488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 455,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,863,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

