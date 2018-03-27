High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.8% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.33% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,829,652. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.26 and a one year high of $83.27. The company has a market cap of $3,160.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “High Falls Advisors Inc Purchases 7,242 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/high-falls-advisors-inc-buys-7242-shares-of-ishares-us-real-estate-etf-iyr-updated.html.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.