NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,452,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,282,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $245.22. 5,761,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,824,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $140,946.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 7.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 45.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Vetr upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.56 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 17,307 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total value of $3,944,784.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,762 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,582.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 40,359 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.67, for a total transaction of $9,914,995.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,769 shares of company stock worth $13,883,276 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/highpoint-advisor-group-llc-has-1-03-million-stake-in-nvidia-co-nvda-updated.html.

About NVIDIA

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.