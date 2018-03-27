Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Highwoods have underperformed its industry in the past six months. Nonetheless, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share was revised upward in a month’s time. The company’s efforts to fortify its high-quality office asset portfolio in best business districts (BBDs) have the capability to drive long-term growth. Further, it remains focused on enhancing portfolio quality through key acquisitions in thriving markets. However, significant exposure to office assets amid rising supply as well as persistent space efficiency trends and stiff competition are concerns. Moreover, the company’s assets are concentrated in a few markets which make it vulnerable to the economic and political doldrums prevalent in the area.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HIW. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price objective on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Highwoods Properties (HIW) traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 215,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,440. The company has a market cap of $4,286.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.14 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 26.20%. research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 470.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc is an office real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. The Company’s segments include Office and Other. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

