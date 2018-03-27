HireMatch Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (CRYPTO:HIRE)

HireMatch (CURRENCY:HIRE) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, HireMatch has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One HireMatch token can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HireMatch has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $49,874.00 worth of HireMatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002804 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00719407 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012627 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00145742 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00190898 BTC.

About HireMatch

HireMatch launched on August 1st, 2017. HireMatch’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HireMatch’s official website is hirematch.io. HireMatch’s official Twitter account is @hire_match.

Buying and Selling HireMatch

HireMatch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy HireMatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HireMatch must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HireMatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

