HitCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HTC)

HitCoin (CURRENCY:HTC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, HitCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HitCoin has a total market cap of $877,570.00 and $15.00 worth of HitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.04546000 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001313 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014977 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007419 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016280 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012958 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitCoin Coin Profile

HTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. HitCoin’s total supply is 20,996,318,099 coins and its circulating supply is 10,996,318,099 coins. HitCoin’s official website is hitcoininfo.com.

HitCoin Coin Trading

HitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase HitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

