Hive Achieves Market Cap of $48.61 Million (CRYPTO:HVN)

Hive (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $48.61 million and $123,937.00 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001217 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00716606 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012632 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00144944 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00029101 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Hive’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,000,000 tokens. Hive’s official website is www.hive-project.net. The Reddit community for Hive is /r/hiveproject_net. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hive project aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes itpossible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token bult on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

