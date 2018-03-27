Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL) Insider Ivan Schofield Purchases 6,600 Shares of Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) insider Ivan Schofield bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £13,068 ($18,054.71).

Ivan Schofield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Ivan Schofield bought 15,350 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £31,467.50 ($43,475.41).

Shares of BOWL stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.79) on Tuesday. Hollywood Bowl Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($2.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 212 ($2.93). The firm has a market cap of $305.40 and a PE ratio of 1,683.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOWL. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.97) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 220 ($3.04) to GBX 250 ($3.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.18) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235 ($3.25).

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a bowling entertainment operator in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in the operation of ten-pin bowling centers, as well as the development of new centers and other associated activities. It has a portfolio of approximately 50 centers operating across the United Kingdom.

