Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,712,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,007. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $200,619.28, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis's analysis:

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,712,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,007. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $200,619.28, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Home Depot will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 56.59%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.60 target price (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.04.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 17,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $3,308,071.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,827,025.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman bought 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.29 per share, with a total value of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,532.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

