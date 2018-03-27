Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of HNL stock opened at C$2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $273.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon North Logistics has a twelve month low of C$1.16 and a twelve month high of C$2.28.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$82.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.45 million. Horizon North Logistics had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HNL. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Horizon North Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Horizon North Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.15 to C$1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.40 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon North Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.08.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc (Horizon North) is a Canada-based is a remote resource development service company. The Company provides workforce accommodation solutions, camp management and catering services, and road and access matting solutions. The Company’s segments include Camps & Catering, Matting and Corporate.

