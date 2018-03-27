Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Houston Wire & Cable (HWCC) Stock Price

News headlines about Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Houston Wire & Cable earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.5269065979134 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

HWCC stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $118.67, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.53. Houston Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

HWCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other Houston Wire & Cable news, Director Roy W. Haley bought 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $26,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,668.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile

Houston Wire & Cable Company is a holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of electrical and mechanical wire and cable, hardware and related services. It operates through sales of wire and cable, hardware and related services segment in the United States market. Its cable management program includes purchasing and storing inventory for product availability.

