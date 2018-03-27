Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Price

Media stories about Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Howard Hughes earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.6438560622368 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of HHC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.23. The stock had a trading volume of 234,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,822.58, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.29. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $113.72 and a 1 year high of $139.50.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $3.19. The company had revenue of $300.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.83 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 15.31%. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 price objective on Howard Hughes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $319,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $1,011,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/howard-hughes-hhc-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.