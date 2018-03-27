Hshare Price Reaches $6.32 on Exchanges (HSR)

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. Hshare has a market cap of $270.39 million and approximately $18.58 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hshare has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Hshare coin can now be bought for approximately $6.32 or 0.00078157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Coinnest, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020676 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001385 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hshare

Hshare uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 42,789,354 coins. Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hshare is h.cash. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hshare is a dual network blockchain comprised both of a blockchain-based network and a DAG-based network. It allows for anonymous transactions through the use of zero proof technology. The blockchain-based side of Hshare features a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Hshare

Hshare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Abucoins, Kucoin, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Trade Satoshi, Binance, Coinnest, Huobi, OKEx, EXX, ACX, Bit-Z, CoolCoin, TOPBTC, Allcoin, HitBTC and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hshare must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

