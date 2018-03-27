Hshare (HSR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17.69 Million

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. Hshare has a total market capitalization of $262.93 million and $17.69 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hshare has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Hshare coin can now be bought for about $6.14 or 0.00078163 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi, EXX and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00020599 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001236 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hshare

Hshare (HSR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 42,791,329 coins. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hshare’s official website is h.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hshare is a dual network blockchain comprised both of a blockchain-based network and a DAG-based network. It allows for anonymous transactions through the use of zero proof technology. The blockchain-based side of Hshare features a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency. “

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, ACX, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Coinnest, CoolCoin, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Binance, C-CEX, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Allcoin, Kucoin, Abucoins and EXX. It is not presently possible to buy Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hshare must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

