Humaniq Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex and YoBit. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $24.93 million and $186,272.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002797 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00723751 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00037950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00146729 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00029027 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 184,194,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,862,944 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.co. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

