Hush (HUSH) Trading Down 22.5% Over Last Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Hush has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $26,920.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00014103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00679312 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.30 or 0.02705710 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00036160 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00210217 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00052676 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00078999 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00316754 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 3,510,838 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

