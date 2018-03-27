IBM (IBM) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,897 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in IBM were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IBM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,228,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,572,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,818 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in IBM by 151.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,033 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in IBM by 1,155.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,358,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IBM by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,936,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,143,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in IBM by 9,678.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,347,000 after purchasing an additional 807,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get IBM alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $153.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137,152.69, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. IBM has a 12 month low of $139.13 and a 12 month high of $176.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. equities analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.20%.

In other news, Director Frederick H. Waddell acquired 610 shares of IBM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.38 per share, with a total value of $99,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $2,010,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut IBM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.01.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/ibm-ibm-shares-sold-by-gamble-jones-investment-counsel.html.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBM (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.