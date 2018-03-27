ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Invests $2.26 Million in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Stock

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,445 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Dicks Sporting Goods comprises approximately 2.4% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned about 0.07% of Dicks Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,478 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.8% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 90,539 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 169.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 126,025 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,864 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 967,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $3,545.37, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Citigroup upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

