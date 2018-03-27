IDEX (IEX) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.22

News headlines about IDEX (NYSE:IEX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IDEX earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.7461760047983 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have commented on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, UBS began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.56.

IEX stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.51. The stock had a trading volume of 305,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,080. IDEX has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $150.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,927.71, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

