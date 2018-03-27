IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Reaches $1,873.40 on Exchanges

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for approximately $1,873.40 or 0.23723900 BTC on exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $2,766.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002785 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00720445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012676 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00146152 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00029192 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not possible to buy IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

