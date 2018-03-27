IDT (IDT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.82

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 694618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The stock has a market cap of $250.39, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.85.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $395.88 million for the quarter. IDT had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 0.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. IDT’s payout ratio is -56.25%.

In other news, Director Judah Schorr bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IDT by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 309,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 120,173 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in IDT by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 435,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 102,175 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IDT by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDT

IDT Corporation is a holding company with operations primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries. The Company’s segments include Telecom Platform Services, Consumer Phone Services and All Other. The Company’s Telecom Platform Services segment provides retail telecommunications and payment offerings, as well as wholesale international long distance traffic termination.

