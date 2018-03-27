IES (IESC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered IES from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of IES (NASDAQ IESC) opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.22, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. IES has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter. IES had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

In other news, Director David B. Gendell bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $113,490. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in IES by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IES by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IES by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 21,407 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in IES by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in IES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc, formerly Integrated Electrical Services, Inc, is a holding company that owns and manages diverse operating subsidiaries across a range of infrastructure-related end markets. The Company operates through four segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial & Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

