IG Group Holdings plc (IGG) Receives GBX 833.50 Average PT from Brokerages

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 833.50 ($11.52).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 697 ($9.63) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Investec increased their price target on IG Group from GBX 841 ($11.62) to GBX 959 ($13.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IG Group from GBX 650 ($8.98) to GBX 920 ($12.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of IG Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 820 ($11.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.50 ($11.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $3,010.00 and a PE ratio of 1,547.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 9.69 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in online trading. The Company provides contracts for difference (CFDs) in over 17 countries globally. The Company’s segments include UK, Australia, Europe and Rest of World. The UK segment consists of its operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and derives its revenue from financial spread bets, CFDs, binary options and execution only stockbroking.

