II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) CEO Sells $378,720.00 in Stock

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $378,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,335 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. 773,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,551. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2,686.92, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.01.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.16 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IIVI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of II-VI to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

